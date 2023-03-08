UB heralds employees as the “backbone” of the institution during recognition ceremony 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a ceremony laced with consistent reminders that professional service is essential to the institution’s enduring impact, the University of The Bahamas (UB) celebrated more than 100 employees who have served the institution in five-year increments from year five to year 45.

UB’s Employee Recognition Ceremony was held on Friday 3rd March—the day observed internationally as Employee Recognition Day—at the Performing Arts Centre. According to a press release from the University, the event was another step in the university’s “people first” programme.

Faculty and staff were honored from a range of areas across UB at both the Oakes Field Campus in New Providence and UB-North in Grand Bahama. Each received a certificate of appreciation. Among the honourees were employees from Physical Plant, Human Resources, Student Affairs, Academic Affairs and academic units.

UB President Erik Rolland lauded the honourees for their devoted service, commitment to UB’s mission and their assistance in developing a strong institution. In an age where staff seldom stay longer than a few years, he commended the honourees for their loyalty.

“This group represents a rare breed of employees. During your service, you may have considered other attractive job offers but you decided to remain at UB,” Rolland said. “I believe that is a reflection of the kind of job that you are doing and the experiences that you have. Your institutional knowledge is irreplaceable in that it adds to the unique culture of UB and it helps us to develop the next generation of students.”

Rolland described tied the contributions of the honorees in the workplace to the development of this nation’s future leaders.

“You are the backbone of what we do. You are what makes us exceptional. You are the professionals who assure that UB remains a great place to work. You are the ones who help students grow, succeed, develop and become the best possible version of themselves.”

In his keynote message, Assistant Professor of Business Glenville Davis said employees of UB are called to serve with pride, integrity, and focus on execution.

“Excellence breeds excellence. Whatever it is that you put your hands to, it is your signature. We don’t only want to be celebrated for long service, we want to be celebrated for excellent service. Continue to serve with pride,” Davis charged.

The press release described UB faculty and staff as “key to the institution’s transformative impact on students and national development capacity.”