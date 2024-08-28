UB Athletics welcomes new cadre of athletes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The University of The Bahamas Athletic Director Kimberly Rolle told Eyewitness News Sports on Wednesday afternoon that the institution has welcomed a new cadre of Freshman recruits, particularly for UB’s soccer, track and field and cross country teams.

Rolle also revealed that the department has seen the resurgence of its golf program and expects a strong performance from them as the team prepares for international competition.

She noted that program has nearly 100 athletes on its roster across nine sporting disciplines including basketball, soccer and track and field.