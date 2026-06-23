U.S. tourist dies after snorkelling incident in Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: A 64-year-old United States citizen has died following an alleged drowning incident while snorkelling in waters off Sandy Cay, Abaco, on Monday.

Police say shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers in Hope Town were alerted by Hope Town Fire Rescue that an unresponsive man had been found in the water and was being transported to Marsh Harbour for medical attention.

Officers later located the man aboard a white-and-blue 19-foot vessel at the Crossing Ferry Dock in Marsh Harbour. He was taken to the Marsh Harbour Healthcare Centre, where he was pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m.

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased had been snorkelling with his wife and another couple when he was reportedly caught in a strong current that carried him away from the group. The current reportedly swept him in the opposite direction, causing the group to lose sight of him.

The individuals were later assisted onto the vessel. A short time afterwards, the man was found unresponsive in the water, recovered by persons aboard the vessel and transported to the Marsh Harbour Healthcare Centre for treatment.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this stage. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations continue.