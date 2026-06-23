Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

U.S. tourist dies after snorkelling incident in Abaco

0
SHARES
36
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: A 64-year-old United States citizen has died following an alleged drowning incident while snorkelling in waters off Sandy Cay, Abaco, on Monday.

Police say shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers in Hope Town were alerted by Hope Town Fire Rescue that an unresponsive man had been found in the water and was being transported to Marsh Harbour for medical attention.

Officers later located the man aboard a white-and-blue 19-foot vessel at the Crossing Ferry Dock in Marsh Harbour. He was taken to the Marsh Harbour Healthcare Centre, where he was pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m.

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased had been snorkelling with his wife and another couple when he was reportedly caught in a strong current that carried him away from the group. The current reportedly swept him in the opposite direction, causing the group to lose sight of him.

The individuals were later assisted onto the vessel. A short time afterwards, the man was found unresponsive in the water, recovered by persons aboard the vessel and transported to the Marsh Harbour Healthcare Centre for treatment.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this stage. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations continue.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture