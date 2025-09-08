U.S. Suspends Most Visas for Haitians

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The United States has suspended nearly all visa services for Haitian nationals, a move officials say is tied to heightened security concerns under Executive Order 14161, “Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats.”

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of State, visa issuance for Haitians has been fully halted, with only a narrow list of exceptions.

These exceptions include diplomatic and official visas, immediate relative immigrant visas for U.S. citizens’ spouses, children, and parents, adoptions by U.S. citizens, visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran, dual nationals applying with a passport from a non-restricted country, Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for U.S. government employees, Afghan SIVs, participants in certain major sporting events, and cases deemed to be in the U.S. national interest.

The suspension comes as the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince remains on Ordered Departure status, limiting its ability to process applications amid escalating gang violence and political instability in Haiti.

As a result, the U.S. Embassy in Nassau has been designated as the processing post for Haitian visa applicants.

However, Prime Minister Philip Davis has made it clear that this shift will not lead to an influx of Haitian nationals seeking to enter The Bahamas for visa purposes.

In a statement last week, Davis said: “In June of this year, the United States issued a policy fully restricting and limiting the entry of Haitian nationals to the United States,”

He said the policy will result in additional entries to The Bahamas for the purpose of U.S. visa applications. “Because U.S. policy fully restricts entry to their country by Haitian nationals, we will not grant entry to The Bahamas for the purpose of applying for a U.S. visa,” Davis added.

The Department of State also announced changes for all foreign nationals: non-immigrant visa (NIV) applicants must now apply in their country of nationality or residence, or at a U.S. embassy or consulate designated for their jurisdiction.

Beginning November 1, 2025, the same rules will apply to immigrant visa (IV) applicants.

Haiti has been gripped by a deepening crisis marked by widespread gang violence, kidnappings, and political turmoil, prompting thousands to flee the country by boat.

The Bahamas, located just 80 miles from Haiti’s northern coast, has faced mounting pressure as one of the closest destinations for Haitians fleeing violence and poverty.

While some Haitian nationals legally residing in The Bahamas may be able to process certain family or humanitarian visa applications in Nassau, the vast majority seeking tourist, work, or student visas remain barred under the suspension.