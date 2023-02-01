U.S. supports the RBPF with 20 new SUVs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The United States has donated 20 new hybrid SUVs valued at nearly $1.4 million to assist the crime-fighting efforts of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, marking a security partnership that has endured since The Bahamas’ independence.

US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts; Prime Minister Philip Davis; Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe and RBPF Commissioner Clayton Fernander were on hand for the donation of new Ford Police Inceptor Hybrid SUVs at RBPF East Hill Street Headquarters yesterday.

The vehicles will be added to the 32 vehicles previously donated to the RBPF by the US government to help replace crucial infrastructure lost during Hurricane Dorian. Recovering from a hurricane is an arduous process that requires support at many levels, from roads and housing to mental health services. The U.S. government hopes these vehicles will contribute to one key step in the process: citizen security. These vehicles will not only assist the RBPF’s efforts to combat crime but will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the islands.

In her remarks, Pitts noted the vehicles are just one example of the United States’ continued efforts to help The Bahamas’ keep its citizens and visitors safe.

Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed gratitude for this timely vehicle donation as it will assist with added capacity and increased saturation patrols on the streets. Davis added that residents will notice an increased police presence and the police will have a new capacity to respond quickly to any criminal activity.

RBPF Commissioner Clayton Fernander underscored officers have noticeably taken more illegal firearms and ammunition off streets in 2022.

“We have also seized more illegal drugs including marijuana and marijuana plants than in [previous] years,” Fernander continued.

“Suffice to say, we have efficiently utilized all 32 vehicles previously donated by the U.S. government in our crime-fighting efforts.”

In recent years, the U.S. Government, through U.S. Embassy Nassau, has delivered more than $25 million to assist The Bahamas with efforts to fight crime.

Munroe added: “It seems that when we’re together there [is] always an occasion where they [U.S. government] have helped us and assisted us substantially.”