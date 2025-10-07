U.S. Senate Confirms Herschel Walker as Ambassador to The Bahamas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a sweeping vote Tuesday, the U.S. Senate confirmed former NFL star and political candidate Herschel Walker to serve as the United States’ ambassador to The Bahamas — filling a post that’s been vacant for nearly 15 years.

His confirmation, bundled with over 100 other nominees under newly expedited Senate rules, signals renewed U.S. interest in strengthening ties with The Bahamas.

Bahamian Ambassador to the U.S., Wendall Jones, welcomed Walker’s appointment, saying the new envoy “will be warmly welcomed by Bahamians” and “well-positioned to assist our government in communicating on many issues of mutual concern.”

Walker assumes the role at a politically charged moment. The Bahamas has been without a formal U.S. ambassador since 2011 — making it one of just five countries without a resident U.S. envoy for more than a decade.

During his confirmation hearing, Walker stressed the urgency of the appointment, pointing to increased Chinese economic and strategic activity in The Bahamas — including a $3 billion deepwater port, investments in sensitive sectors, and a new hospital project. He warned these developments could carry implications for U.S. national security and influence in the Caribbean.