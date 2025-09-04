U.S. Embassy Nassau to Handle Haitian Immigrant Visas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The United States has announced that its Embassy in Nassau will now conduct immigrant visa services for residents of Haiti.

The move comes as Washington continues to adjust its consular operations in response to the prolonged security and political crisis in Haiti, which has severely disrupted embassy services in Port-au-Prince.

Officials are urging applicants to carefully review the U.S. Embassy Nassau webpage for step-by-step instructions on how to proceed. Those with scheduled appointments have been asked to reach out to the National Visa Center using the Public Inquiry Form to request or confirm their appointment date.

Over the past two years, escalating gang violence, fuel shortages, and political gridlock have led to widespread displacement in Haiti and created major obstacles for those seeking legal migration pathways.

Haitian applicants are advised to monitor official U.S. Visa News channels and the Nassau Embassy website for further updates.