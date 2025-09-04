Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

U.S. Embassy Nassau to Handle Haitian Immigrant Visas

0
SHARES
162
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The United States has announced that its Embassy in Nassau will now conduct immigrant visa services for residents of Haiti.

The move comes as Washington continues to adjust its consular operations in response to the prolonged security and political crisis in Haiti, which has severely disrupted embassy services in Port-au-Prince.

Officials are urging applicants to carefully review the U.S. Embassy Nassau webpage for step-by-step instructions on how to proceed. Those with scheduled appointments have been asked to reach out to the National Visa Center using the Public Inquiry Form to request or confirm their appointment date.

 Over the past two years, escalating gang violence, fuel shortages, and political gridlock have led to widespread displacement in Haiti and created major obstacles for those seeking legal migration pathways.

Haitian applicants are advised to monitor official U.S. Visa News channels and the Nassau Embassy website for further updates.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture