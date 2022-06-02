U.S. Embassy celebrates LBGTQI+ Pride Month in June

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The United States Embassy in Nassau yesterday raised the rainbow Pride Flag to support the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons in The Bahamas and around the world.

The Embassy joins U.S. Embassies in more than 100 countries in flying the rainbow flag.

In a statement, the embassy said: “As President Biden said, Pride Month is an opportunity to “recognize the resilience and determination of the many individuals who are fighting to live freely and authentically”.”

Pride Month commemorates years of struggle in the ongoing pursuit of equality under the law for members of the LGBTQI+ community (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex).

“During the month of June—celebrated as Pride Month in the United States—the iconic rainbow flag will once again fly from the flagpole of the U.S. Embassy in Downtown Nassau and at the Chief of Mission’s Residence on Sanford Road,” the statement continued.

“Openly or not, LGBTQI+ persons play an integral role in every community and have made unique contributions to societies throughout history.”

During Pride Month, the embassy said it is supporting conversations and hosting events that highlight the importance of diversity in supporting a healthy, thriving democracy.

Among them, include three film screenings at the National Art Gallery: Milk (U.S.) on June 8; The Lavender Scare (U.S.) on June 17, and Children of God (Bahamas) on June 24.

The Embassy will join local partners to mark Pride Month in ways both big and small, the statement read.

A calendar of events can be found on the Embassy’s Facebook and Instagram pages (@usembassynassau) and follow us for updates on additional opportunities to celebrate Pride Month at local restaurants, bars, and art galleries.

“We aspire to a world where everyone is safe to live their lives as they see fit. Like people everywhere and throughout history, LGBTQI+ persons want to pursue their dreams, love their families, and live in a society that values them as equals,” the statement added.