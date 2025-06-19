U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish Visits Eleuthera to Launch Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Partnership with One Eleuthera Foundation

ROCK SOUND, ELEUTHERA, BAHAMAS — One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF), in partnership with

U.S. Embassy Nassau, will officially launch the 2025 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

(AWE) Program on Eleuthera on July 1st. This highly anticipated business development

program aims to welcome between thirty and forty-two women currently operating

businesses or preparing to launch new ventures on Eleuthera. U.S. Chargé d’Affaires

Kimberly Furnish visited Eleuthera and was the keynote speaker at a pre-launch registration

reception and information session hosted by OEF at its Rock Sound campus on May 22nd.

Under the theme “Growing Businesses, Brewing Opportunities,” the Bahamian bush tea-

themed reception created a relaxed and culturally grounded space for aspiring women

entrepreneurs to connect, learn more about the AWE program, and meet facilitators.

Chargé Furnish delivered an inspiring keynote message highlighting the U.S. Embassy’s

commitment to fostering economic growth through women’s entrepreneurship.

“The U.S. Embassy is proud to bring the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) to

women across The Bahamas. Since launching in 2019, over 350 Bahamian women have

joined this impactful program. Many have gone on to open businesses, create jobs, and give

back to their communities,” cited Chargé Furnish. “The AWE program is part of the United

States’ global commitment to women’s economic empowerment. Research shows that

closing the economic gap between women and men could boost the global economy by $12

trillion. That is why we invest in women, and that is also why we are pleased to partner with

the One Eleuthera Foundation on this initiative.”

Over the course of thirteen weeks, the DreamBuilder program will provide women on

Eleuthera with access to expert guidance, business education, networking opportunities,

and the tools to build a sustainable and resilient business. The curriculum is designed to

help participants develop strong business models, improve operational and marketing

strategies, and foster innovation. It will include small group and online learning, guest

lectures, and mentoring opportunities, all tailored to meet the unique needs of local women

entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the AWE reception, Keyron Smith, President and CEO of OEF, highlighted the

significance of this collaborative initiative:

“Women are the backbone of our homes, communities, and organizations. In every sector,

on every island, and in every country, when women are given access to the right tools and

opportunities, entire societies shift upward. Building capacity among women entrepreneurs

closely aligns with OEF’s mission to strengthen communities and foster economic growth.

We are proud to partner with the U.S. Embassy to bring this opportunity to Eleuthera and to

help create a platform where women can lead, innovate, and thrive.”

Anshena Johnson, OEF’s Chief Program Officer, expressed her enthusiasm for this

transformative opportunity: “As a daughter of Eleuthera, I’ve seen firsthand how women’s

entrepreneurship can transform families and fuel local economies. I often say, empower

her, and you empower the island.”

The program will be facilitated by OEF and delivered by local entrepreneurs including,

Denise Worrell, a successful business owner who brings expertise in entrepreneurship,

educational leadership, herbalism, and health coaching; Riccara Dean, who has a

background in tourism, entrepreneurship education, business management, and project

management; and Lerenda Johnson, a successful entrepreneur and State Department

exchange alumna with experience in small business operations. The program will culminate

in a business pitch competition where participants will compete for a share of $10,000 in

seed funding to advance their ventures.