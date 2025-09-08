Two Young Bahamians Secure Permanent Roles After Completing BTC Graduate Program

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – After two years of intensive training, two young Bahamians have graduated from the Bahamas Telecommunications Company’s (BTC) Graduate Program and are now employed full-time in supervisory roles at the company.

Nicolas Hudson, a 2020 graduate of Oakwood University in Alabama, was the first Bahamian to enter the Liberty Latin America (LLA) Graduate Program in August 2022.

He now serves as a Senior Associate on BTC’s Business Analytics team. Hudson said he is eager to apply his passion for data analysis to improve efficiency across the company. He described his most memorable experience in the program as serving on a panel to discuss internet safety and cyberbullying with high school students throughout The Bahamas.

Kaneisha Johnson, who earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from the University of The Bahamas in 2022, joined the program in 2023.

She has since taken up a role as Senior Associate on BTC’s Business-to-Business Presales team. Johnson said the two-year program gave her the opportunity to grow professionally, gain exposure to multiple departments, and strengthen her teamwork skills.

BTC’s Director of People, Patrice Thompson, congratulated the pair. “Nicholas and Kaneisha brought fresh perspectives, embraced every challenge, and contributed meaningfully across several teams,” she said. “Their journey is a testament to our commitment to investing in and developing local talent and ensuring we have a bench of future leaders.”

The graduate initiative, launched by LLA and offered locally through BTC, is part of the company’s wider focus on workforce development.

In addition to the program, BTC introduced a scholarship scheme in 2023, awarding six university students four-year scholarships worth $120,000, and expanded the program in 2024 to include valedictorians from six schools with a similar $120,000 investment.