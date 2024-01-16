Two year old girl hospitalized after allegedly injesting marijuana treats

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Bimini are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident that has left a 2-year-old female hospitalized after ingesting suspected marijuana treats.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after noon on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Preliminary reports revealed that police were alerted by medical personnel at the local community clinic that the toddler was unresponsive after she allegedly ingested edible marijuana gummies.

The toddler was examined by the local medical doctor and subsequently airlifted to New Providence to seek further medical attention.

A 27-year-old female is assisting police with this ongoing investigation.