Two-year-old boy found wandering alone; two women arrested in alleged neglect case

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A two-year-old boy was taken into protective custody after police reportedly found him wandering unattended along Rocky Pine Road on Monday afternoon, leading to the arrest of two women in connection with an alleged child neglect matter.According to preliminary reports, shortly after 4:00 p.m., officers from the Airport Police Station were conducting mobile patrols in the area when they observed the toddler walking unattended along the roadside. The child was subsequently taken into protective custody and transported to the Carmichael Road Police Station, where officers contacted representatives from the Department of Social Services.

Further investigations led officers to the child’s grandmother, who informed police that the child had been left in the care of her 22-year-old niece while the child’s mother is currently incarcerated in the United States.

As a result of the investigation, both the grandmother and the 22-year-old caregiver were arrested and cautioned in connection with the matter.

Acting on directives from Child Protection Services, the toddler was later transported to the Children’s Emergency Hostel on McKinney Drive. The two individuals who were arrested were subsequently released pending further investigations and are scheduled to appear before Social Services on Tuesday, 12th May, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

The investigation continues.