Two women sexually assaulted by masked gunman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A masked gunman forced entry into a home and sexually assaulted two 20-year-old women in New Providence on Saturday.

Police said the suspect fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

The assault is one of three separate incidents of sexual assault against women in Andros and New Providence over the weekend.

In all three matters, the assailant forced entry into the victim’s home before attempting to sexually assault them.

The first matter was reported in Andros on Friday.

According to police, a man forced entry into the home of a 27-year-old Andros resident as she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man shortly before 3pm the following day.

In the capital on Friday, a 37-year-old woman reported that a man she knew came to her residence uninvited and while there, attempted to sexually assault her.

According to police, the suspects in both of the incidents that occurred in New Providence remain at large. Members of the public who may have information regarding these incidents are asked to contact 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) @ 502-9991/2 /3 or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.