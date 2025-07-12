Two Women Killed, Others Injured in Early Morning Crash

Police have launched an investigation into a traffic accident that occurred early Saturday morning, claiming the lives of two women and leaving several others injured.

Shortly after 4, officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles at the junction of Baillou Hill Road and Kim’s Crescent. One of the vehicles had four occupants.

A female passenger was found unresponsive at the scene and was later pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services. The remaining passengers were transported to the hospital, where another female occupant subsequently died.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.