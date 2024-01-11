Two women hospitalized following early morning shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Two women, ages 23 and 24 years, are hospitalized following a shooting incident that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday January 11, 2024 on Rosedale Street off Wulff Road.

Preliminary reports indicate that the women were inside a vehicle, when a male known to them, fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle, which resulted in both women being shot.

The women were able to drive themselves to the Wulff Road Police Station where Emergency Medical Technicians collected them and subsequently transported them to hospital, where they both remain in stable condition.

Police are investigating and actively in search of the suspect responsible for the incident.