NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 48-year-old male, along with a 43-year-old female, are in police custody after they were found in possession of a package containing suspected cocaine.

Police on Exuma arrested the duo around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, 4 February 2024, after conducting a search of their residence in Rokers Point and discovered the drugs, which weighed one (1) pound and had an estimated street value of nine thousand ($9,000.00) dollars. Police investigations into this matter continue.