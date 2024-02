ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT: Two Grand Bahama women were allegedly sexually assaulted by two men on a beach in Central Grand Bahama on Sunday.

Police have arrested two men, a 54-year-old of Eight Mile Rock a 40-year-old male of South Bahamia for the alleged incident.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred shortly after 12:00 noon, while the females were visiting a beach. Active police investigations continue into this matter.