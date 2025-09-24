Two Tropical Disturbances Could Develop Near Bahamas; Hurricane Watches Issued for Azores

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Meteorologists are tracking two disturbances with a high chance of developing into tropical depressions this week.

AL94 is located west in the Atlantic, and could form near The Bahamas in a few days. Heavy rain is expected over the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic in the coming days.

Meanwhile, AL93 is likely to become a depression within the next couple of days, but is projected to stay north of the Leeward Islands.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Watches are in effect for the Azores as Hurricane Gabrielle approaches.

Stay tuned for updates.