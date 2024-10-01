Watch ILTV Live
Two thieves rob woman of her vehicle in western New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are actively searching for two male suspects who robbed a female of her 2010 light blue Toyota Passo L/P# AX8187 on Monday, September 30, 2024, around 11:00 p.m in western New Providence.

Initial reports confirmed that the victim, on arrival at a residence on Love Beach-West Bay Street, was approached by the occupants of a vehicle, make and model unknown, that pulled alongside
her, police said.

Investigators revealed that two males exited the vehicle, both armed with firearms, and robbed the woman of her vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

