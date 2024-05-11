Two teens murdered overnight

May 11, 2024 Laurencia Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 15-year-old boy  and an 18-year-old male were shot and killed overnight tipping the country’s murder count to 49 for the year.

The latest incident involving  the 15-year-old at a residence on Smith Lane, Wulff Road, on Saturday around 3:30am. According to Chief Superintendent of Police Press Liaison Officers Chrislynn Skippings m, the boy was asleep when unknown assailants opened  the window of a bedroom at his residence and opened  fire resulting  in the teen being shot and killed.

Several hours prior an 18 year old teen  was shot on Quintine Alley . Skipping said that the victim was on a basketball court with two other males when three men in hoodie jackets approached them and an altercation ensued. The victim and others reportedly  walked away however they were pursued and shot.

The 18-year-old was taken  to hospital and  died upon arrival. Skipping said  it’s too early to say if the incidents are connected.

The latest murders come as police fear an increase in violence following the death of Michael Fox last week. According to authorities he was a leader of a known gang. Policy makers recently passed legislation to target gang activity and alleged gang members.

