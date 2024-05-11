Two teens murdered overnight

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male were shot and killed overnight tipping the country’s murder count to 49 for the year.

The latest incident involving the 15-year-old at a residence on Smith Lane, Wulff Road, on Saturday around 3:30am. According to Chief Superintendent of Police Press Liaison Officers Chrislynn Skippings m, the boy was asleep when unknown assailants opened the window of a bedroom at his residence and opened fire resulting in the teen being shot and killed.

Several hours prior an 18 year old teen was shot on Quintine Alley . Skipping said that the victim was on a basketball court with two other males when three men in hoodie jackets approached them and an altercation ensued. The victim and others reportedly walked away however they were pursued and shot.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital and died upon arrival. Skipping said it’s too early to say if the incidents are connected.

The latest murders come as police fear an increase in violence following the death of Michael Fox last week. According to authorities he was a leader of a known gang. Policy makers recently passed legislation to target gang activity and alleged gang members.