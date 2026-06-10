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 Two teenage girls and young man injured after motorcycle gunmen open fire on vehicle along Shirley Street

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, on Shirley Street, leaving two juvenile females, ages 16 and 17, and a 20-year-old man seeking medical attention for gunshot injuries. According to investigators, the male victim, accompanied by the mother of his child and her sister, had travelled to the Okra Hill area to pick up his sister after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her. After avoiding a confrontation and leaving the area, two men on a motorcycle allegedly approached their vehicle while travelling west along Shirley Street and opened fire. Fearing for their safety, the driver reportedly struck the motorcycle, causing both riders to fall before the occupants continued to their residence and later sought treatment at hospital. The 16-year-old suffered a graze wound to the abdomen, the 17-year-old sustained injuries to her left forearm, and the 20-year-old male received a graze wound to his right ear. The 16-year-old and the male victim have since been treated and discharged, while the 17-year-old remains hospitalized in stable condition with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

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