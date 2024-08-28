Two suspects arrested in separate firearm seizures

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police confiscated two (2) firearms, in two seperate incidents, which led to the arrest of an adult male and

female.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday August 27, 2024, shortly before 9:00 p.m., on John Terrace in Fox Hill, authorities revealed.

According to preliminary reports, officers from the Fox Hill Division, acting on information,

arrived at a residence and performed a search, discovering an unlicensed firearm which led to the arrest of a 32-year-old female resident.

The second incident occurred on Wednesday August 28, 2024, shortly before 1:00 a.m., in the

Soldier Road area, police said.

Initial reports indicate that officers from Operation Ceasefire, including the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, acting on information, proceeded to a licensed premises on Soldier Road in search of a male being in possession of a firearm.

Upon arrival, they observed a male, fitting the

description, who ran as they approached him, leading to a foot pursuit in the vicinity of Williams Way, where they observed the suspect discarding a firearm, investigators said.

The suspect was apprehended by officers who later returned to the location where the firearm was discarded, police revealed.

Authorities confirmed that the firearm was retrieved and a 34-year-old male suspect was subsequently arrested.

The Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force Unit will conduct a thorough investigation

into these incidents.