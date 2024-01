The Saxons have now secured back-to-back wins after emerging victorious in the New Year’s Day Junkanoo parade.

The results for the A category in the New Year’s Day Junkanoo parade are as follows:

1. 91.90 Saxons

2. 91.08 The Valley Boys

3. 89.86 One Family

4. 88.37 Roots

5. 64.69 Genesis

The Saxons also secured wins for the best free dance, best step down, best off the shoulder, best choreography, and best overall performance.

The Music Makers were once again disqualified.