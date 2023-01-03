TWO STRAIGHT: One Family, Colors secure back-to-back win with New Year’s parade victory

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — New Year’s Junkanoo came with good news for One Family fans as they secured their second consecutive win by taking “Happy Hour” to Bay and Shirley Streets.

It follows their Boxing Day triumph with the theme Rise of the Warriors.

Six A-division groups competed in the New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade, with 15 B groups, 10 scrap groups, and 25 individual participants.

One Family was named the unofficial winner with a score of 92.37 for their Happy Hour-themed procession, featuring bartenders, alcoholic beverages of all kinds, and popular drinking venues.

The win was bittersweet for the group, according to Chairperson Cristina Fernander, who said they lost two members in the week leading up to the parade.

Fernander said the group also faced financial struggles throughout the year, adding she is grateful to her members for their dedication and hard work that led to a successful comeback.

“After a two-year break, and to walk away as successful as One Family did this Junkanoo season, words cannot express but it’s all teamwork, it’s not just me, it takes 200 plus persons to get all of this done,” she said.

Fernander added that the wins are great motivation for the group moving forward.

“It is very overwhelming, words can’t explain. We lost two members this week preparing for the parade and so while we were on the high from winning the Boxing Day, we also had bittersweet moments,” she said.

One Family also won Best music, performance, and overall costume.

Finishing third overall, Roots took Best Banner; and Best Choreography went to the Saxon Superstars.

Overall, the totals for the other A groups were: Saxon Superstars, 90.63; Roots, 90.61; the Valley Boys, 90.29; Genesis, 76.94 after a 10-point penalty; and Music Makers, 34.29 after a 42-point penalty.

Colors secured the unofficial win in the B group division with an overall total of 85.95 after a one point penalty. Fancy dancers was named the first runner-up, followed by the Immortals, Original Congos, Body of Christ, Redland Soldiers, Conquerors for Christ, and New Vikings in eighth place.

Barabbas and the Tribe ranked ninth, the Mighty Eagles in tenth, and the Chipping Knights finished in eleventh place.

The Best Off the Shoulder, Best Choreography, Best Music, Best Performance, Best Costume, and Best Shirley Street categories were all won by the Colors Junkanoo group.

In the other two categories; the Best Free Dance went to the Immortals and the Best Banner went to the Fancy Dancers.

At the parade yesterday, Prime Minister Philip Davis said that the country is starting off the year with a bang.

“This is the most indigenous cultural event, Junkanoo, we’re looking forward to this new year. We’re hoping to be able to make opportunities for Bahamians to empower them, better their lives,” Davis said.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander commended officers as there were no incidents at the parade.

Fernander said a number of suspicious individuals were searched and detoured or in some cases arrested.

“There was a few arrests where a bunch of young boys we suspect were coming to Bay Street to create problems,” he said.

“We were able to arrest them prior to them reaching Bay Street so we have them in custody, so no incidents at this time.”