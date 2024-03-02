Two security guards stabbed after man allegedly attempts to gain access to bar

LocalMarch 2, 2024 at 9:18 am Genea Noel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Two security officers were allegedly stabbed multiple times by a man trying to gain access to a bar on Bernard Road on Saturday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. after the suspect was denied
entry into the business establishment due to his belligerent behavior.

Both victims, ages 21 and 32 were stabbed multiple times, and taken to the hospital via EMS personnel where, at present their conditions are unknown. Police investigations continue into this matter.

