TWO MORE LIVES LOST: One man shot dead on NP, another stabbed on GB

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were murdered yesterday in separate incidents on Grand Bahama and New Providence.

At the scene of the country’s latest killing last night, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said officers responding to a shooting on Murray Street, Sunshine Park around 8pm found the body of a man on the side of a residence on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Police made an appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

Peters also urged residents of Sunshine Park to contact police about anyone known to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He said police were following significant leads on the fatal shooting.

“From the information we have, he is a resident of the community – not necessarily the yard he was found in,” Peters said of the victim, whose identity was not released.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Shortly after midnight, an 18-year-old was stabbed outside a business establishment in Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock following a dispute with a group of people.

He was transported to hospital, but died from his injuries.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the stabbing.