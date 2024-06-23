Two men stabbed during bar brawl

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An altercation between two males, ages 35 and 29, which unfolded on Saturday night, has landed both men in hospital.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 9:00 p.m., the men were at a bar on Carmichael Road when they got into an altercation, which resulted in both men arming themselves sharp objects and attacking each other.

Both males were stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital where they both remain under medical care, police said.

At present the condition of the 35-year-old is listed as stable, and the 29 year old is listed in critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

