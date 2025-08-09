Watch ILTV Live
Two men questioned in Abaco shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Abaco are questioning two men in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Friday, 8th August 2025, which left a man seriously injured.Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots at a residence on Concorde Drive. On arrival, they observed a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and later airlifted to New Providence for additional medical care.
Initial reports indicate that the victim had just arrived at his residence when a tall male approached
him wearing dark clothing. The culprit discharged multiple gunshots in his direction, resulting in
him sustaining injuries to his upper body. In response, officers acting on information later arrested
two men, aged 46 and 35, who are assisting police with their investigation.

