Two men on bail gunned down in separate killings less than 24 hours apart

Woman dies in Rock Crusher double homicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man in his early 30s and a woman in her mid-20s were killed after a man armed with a high-powered weapon fired into a crowd in Rock Crusher yesterday evening.

Four people received gunshot injuries but the woman succumbed to her wounds at the scene, while another man who was being electronically monitored died en route to the hospital.

The double homicide comes less than 24 hours after another man who was also being electronically monitored was gunned down in the Grove on Saturday.

The killings prompted Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson last night to renew calls for heightened vigilance.

Yesterday, Johnson said: “I would ask all persons to please be vigilant, pay attention to their surroundings and be wary of the persons you hang around. The commissioner always speaks about it. We have to be aware of the persons we hang around, even if it is our family members. These people who are on bail for serious matters, we caution persons to please be aware of who you hang around.”

The deceased man killed in the shooting at Sixth Street and Poinciana Avenue on Saturday was on bail for homicide.

According to police, he was shot sometime around 7.30pm.

“Preliminary reports indicate the deceased was standing in the area of Sixth Street when two male occupants exited a small silver Japanese vehicle and discharged multiple shots in his direction,” the report read.

“He was shot multiple times about the body; EMS personnel responded to the scene and reported no vital signs of life.”

Last night, Johnson said it was too early to conclude whether the killings were linked.

In other crime news, a 30-year-old man was arrested yesterday after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition shortly after 3pm. According to police, the man is also wanted in reference to attempted murder, and the weapon was discovered during a search while in the area of East Street.

In the past week, police have arrested four men between the ages of 19 to 40, for breach of their court orders. The suspects were all reportedly being monitored for offenses such as murder, and Stealing from a Vehicle.

During the same period, officers also confiscated five handguns and more than 30 rounds of ammunition in five separate incidents. Six men were arrested in connection with those incidents, and are reportedly assisting police with their investigations.