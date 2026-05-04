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Two men missing after drifting into open waters near Highbourne Cay

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched a search and investigation after two men were reported missing at sea on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026, in waters near Highbourne Cay.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m., the general manager of Highbourne Cay alerted officers at the George Town Police Station after a captain of a 40-foot smack vessel reported the incident.

According to initial reports, around 3:00 p.m., the vessel had anchored in the south channel of Highbourne Cay with seven people on board. Four individuals went diving, while two others entered the water to swim near the cay and surrounding shallow bar area.

The lone individual remaining on board later observed the two swimmers drifting southeast toward the open ocean.

The captain immediately raised anchor and attempted to reach them but lost sight of the men during the effort. A distress call was issued via VHF radio, and the crew conducted an extensive search of the area, factoring in tidal conditions, but were unable to locate them.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Police Marine Support and Services Branch have been notified, and search efforts remain ongoing.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be made through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

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