Two men killed, one injured in separate shooting incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that resulted in the deaths of two men and the injury of another on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in New Providence.

In the first incident, shortly before 7:00 p.m., police were alerted by ShotSpotter Technology to gunfire in the Munson Village area off Boyd Road. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male outside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services confirmed the male succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Preliminary reports suggest a light blue Japanese-model vehicle stopped nearby, and the driver discharged gunfire in the direction of the victim before fleeing the area in an unknown direction. Investigations are ongoing.

In the second incident, shortly after 10:45 p.m., ShotSpotter Technology detected gunfire near a park in the Kennedy Subdivision. Officers responded to Vernon Street, where they found an unresponsive adult male inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot injuries. Emergency Medical Services confirmed the male died at the scene.

Initial reports indicate that a group of individuals was gathered near a derelict vehicle when a brown Japanese-model vehicle approached, and the occupants inquired about a particular individual. After being told the individual was not home, the suspects opened fire on the group before fleeing the scene.

A second male was also injured during this incident and was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. His condition is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.