Two men killed in overnight shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on New Providence say they are searching for two men responsible for the double homicide which occurred Thursday night outside a residence on Sunset Drive off Sealink Drive.

Reports indicate that around 9:20 pm the victims were inside a blue Honda Fit, when they were approached and subsequently shot by the two gunmen, who fled the area in an unknown direction.

Both victims succumbed to their injuries on scene and were being monitored electronically. Additionally, one of the males was on bail for murder, and the other on bail for attempted murder.

Police are aggressively investigating the matter and appealing to members of the public who may have any information that can assist in resolving this incident to contact them.