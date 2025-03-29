Watch ILTV Live
Two men injured in separate shooting incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are actively investigating two shooting incidents that occurred in different areas of New Providence, leaving two men aged 58 and 19 years old injured.

Incident 1 – Farrington Road & Sara Robinson Road

On Friday March 28, 2025, sometime around 10:50 p.m., ShotSpotter Technology detected gunfire in the area of Farrington Road & Sara Robinson Road.

Initial reports indicate that a male suspect is alleged to have shot the victim in the upper body after being involved in a physical confrontation with him and his son.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle for medical attention.

His condition is not life threatening, police confirmed.

Incident 2 – McCollough Corner off East Street

On Saturday March 29, 2025, shortly after 2:15 a.m., ShotSpotter Technology detected gunfire on McCollough Corner off East Street.

Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Initial reports indicate that the victim was walking with a family member when
they were approached by a lone male from behind who discharged gunshots in their direction.

As a result, the victim sustained injuries about the body and was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical attention.

His condition is unknown at this time, investigators said.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

