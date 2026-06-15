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Two men face murder charges in Constitution Drive killing

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man are scheduled to appear before the Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15th June 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in connection with a fatal shooting on Constitution Drive that left one man dead and two others injured.

The 24-year-old male will be formally arraigned on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The 28-year-old male will be arraigned on one count of Abetment to murder, two counts of Abetment to attempted murder, and one count of receiving.

The charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred on Constitution Drive on Sunday, 7th June 2026, which resulted in the death of an adult male and left two other adult males injured and hospitalized.

Additionally, the same 24-year-old male is scheduled to be arraigned on a separate charge of murder in connection with a shooting incident on Barbados Avenue, Elizabeth Estates, on Thursday, 28th May 2026, which resulted in the death of an adult male.

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