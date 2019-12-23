Two men dead in separate weekend traffic fatalities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating two weekend traffic fatalities that claimed the lives of two men in separate incidents on Grand Bahama and Andros.

Grand Bahama police were called to an accident at the intersection of Coral Road and Ponce De Leon Drive shortly after 1am yesterday.

According to reports, a blue Nissan Cube and a black Chevrolet Equinox collided and sustained damages.

Each car was occupied by a driver, police said.

“Officers of the Fire Services were also called to the scene, where they rendered assistance using the Jaws of Life extricated the driver of the Nissan Cube, who sustained serious injuries,”read a police report

“He was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital by EMS Personnel where he was later pronounced dead by doctor. Officers of the Traffic Division are actively investigating this matter.”

Meanwhile, Andros police are investigating the island’s second traffic fatality for the year after a man collided into a utility pole on Saturday.

According to police, the man was driving a dark grey Honda Accord on Queens Highway in Dorsette Creek, Mangrove Cay.

He collided into a utility pole shortly before 9pm.

Police said the man was transported to the Mangrove Cay Clinic but succumbed to his injuries.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department in Nassau will travel to Mangrove Cay to continue investigations into this incident.

The crash brings the total number of traffic fatalities in the country to 42 for the year.