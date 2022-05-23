Two men dead in separate weekend traffic accidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were struck and killed by cars in separate incidents over the weekend, according to police.

The first incident took place early Saturday morning on Kemp Road.

Police received reports that a man was lying unresponsive at the entrance of St. Margaret Cemetery sometime around 6.45am.

“A unit was dispatched, and on their arrival at the scene, they conducted an assessment,” read the police report.

“The initial investigations suggests that the victim was walking in a northern direction along Kemp Road, when a vehicle that was traveling south struck him. His body was projected into the cemetery.

“The Coroner visited the scene and was apprised of the facts. Police will await an official identification by a next of kin to confirm the victim’s identity and an autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death. This matter remains under active investigation.”

In the second incident, another man was struck on the Western Road and succumbed to those injuries at the scene sometime around 7pm.

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.