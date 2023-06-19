Two men dead in separate weekend shootings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are actively investigating two separate shootings that occurred in New Providence over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of two men.

In the first incident, a 27-year-old Haitian national was found unresponsive with gunshot injuries to the upper body in a one-bedroom structure in the Haitian village, Cowpen Road. Initial reports indicate that the victim was discovered around 7 am on Saturday.

Police are uncertain of the motive surrounding the incident, however, it was reported that three hours prior, around 4 am, gunshots were heard in the area. EMS personnel responded, but the victim was pronounced dead upon examination.

The motive behind the incident remains uncertain, and police are continuing their investigation.

Authorities are also searching for a man they wish to question in relation to a fatal shooting that took place shortly before 9 pm on Saturday. According to reports, police received alerts from the ShotSpotter technology regarding gunshots in the vicinity of Wulff and Claridge Roads. Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered a 39-year-old man from Culmersville with multiple gunshot wounds lying outside a business establishment.

Reports state that the victim and another man were approached by an individual wearing a dark hooded jacket and blue jeans. A verbal altercation ensued between the victim and the suspect, resulting in the suspect producing a firearm and shooting the victim multiple times. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Additionally, a 32-year-old male of East Street, who happened to be exiting the business establishment during the incident, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries to the buttocks. He was transported to the hospital via EMS for treatment.

The police have obtained significant leads in the investigation and urge the public to seek alternative ways of resolving conflicts. They also encourage individuals to anonymously report any person in possession of illegal weapons to prevent further shooting incidents.