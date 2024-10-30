Two men dead following fatal domestic dispute

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have not yet confirmed whether or not a domestic brawl, which ended in tragedy last night, has been classified as a double murder or a homicide investigation involving murder and self defense.

Two adult males wound up dead Tuesday night following an altercation at a residence off Malcolm Road, according to police.

According to initial reports, the males, who are known to each other, were at a home on Mutton Fish Drive and engaged in an altercation that reportedly escalated.

It is further reported that during the altercation, one of the males produced a sharp instrument and stabbed the other, authorities said.

Upon arrival, responding officers found one of the males, aged 42, unresponsive, investigators confirmed.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) examined the male on arrival but were unable to detect any vital signs of

life, and he was presumed deceased. The second male, aged 38, suffered severe lacerations to the upper body and was immediately transported to the hospital by EMS; however, he later succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact causes of death.

Authorities have not confirmed if both deaths will be classified as “murder.”

Investigations continue.