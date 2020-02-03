Two men dead after high speed chase with police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A high speed chase with police ended in a fatal car crash that claimed the lives of two men on Saturday.

Inspector Leonardo Burrows said police attempted to stop a silver Honda Fit in the Golden Gates area shortly after 9pm.

Burrows said officers observed two men in the vehicle acting suspicious.

“The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, when the driver speed off leading police on a high speed chase,” Burrows said.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the Junction of Blue Hill Road and Moonshine Drive. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

“EMS and Fire Services were called to the scene where the passenger had to be extricated.” he said.

Burrows said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The passenger was transported to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, he said.

Police recovered a 9mm pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition from the scene, according to Burrows, who noted investigations into the matter are ongoing.