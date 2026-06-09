Two men charged after viral Moore’s Island assault video investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS— Police have arrested and charged two men following an investigation into a viral social media video depicting the assault of a man on Moore’s Island.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2026, in the area known as Front Street, Hard Bargain, Moore’s Island.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the complainant approached a man known to him to apologize for allegedly spreading false information concerning an affair. According to the complainant, the man, along with another male, became aggrieved and repeatedly assaulted him.

The complainant reported being struck multiple times about the body by both individuals before seeking police assistance.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested the two men involved, ages 64 and 40. Both men were subsequently charged with Assault and granted police bail.

They are scheduled to appear before the Magistrate’s Court in Marsh Harbour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.