Two Men Arrested in Ongoing Armed Robbery Investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, 17th May 2025, on Kennedy Subdivision Road.

Acting on information, law enforcement officers from Operation Black Scorpion conducted operations early Sunday morning, 18th May 2025, at two separate residences. Consequently, two males, both aged 19, were taken into police custody. Officers also recovered property believed to be connected to the alleged incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

Operation Black Scorpion is a collaborative effort involving members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

