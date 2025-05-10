Two men arrested in firearms and drugs seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Friday, May 9, 2025, two men were arrested following the seizure of firearms, ammunition, and suspected illegal drugs at a residence off Kemp Road.

According to preliminary reports, around 10:00 p.m., officers from Operation Black Scorpion executed a search warrant at a home on Parkgate Road. During the search, authorities discovered two loaded firearms, a quantity of ammunition, suspected marijuana plants, and packaged suspected marijuana.

The two male occupants, ages 27 and 26, were taken into custody. At this time, the weight and street value of the suspected marijuana have not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

Operation Black Scorpion is a joint initiative between the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.