Two men arrested in connection with discovery of dangerous drugs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police on the island of Andros have arrested two (2) men, ages 55 and 22, following the execution

of a search warrant in Lowe Sound, North Andros, where a quantity of suspected Marijuana was discovered.

Preliminary reports reveal that, on Friday February 28, 2025, sometime around 9:30 p.m., officers, while armed with a search warrant, conducted a search of a single-story building where they successfully seized a quantity of suspected Marijuana along with a quantity of cash.

The two (2) male occupants, a Bahamian and a Jamaican, were taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation, police said.

The suspected dangerous drugs weighed seven (7) pounds and the street value is estimated to be Seven Thousand Dollars ($7,000).

Investigation continues.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

