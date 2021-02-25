Two men arrested for unlicensed firearms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were arrested shortly before 11pm on Wednesday for possession of unlicensed firearms.

According to reports, officers conducting routine patrols on Augusta Street, Bain Town, noticed two men in a green Honda CRV, who aroused their suspicion.

Police signaled the vehicle to stop, but the driver sped off and a chase ensued, ending when the vehicle came to a stop further along Augusta Street.

The occupants reportedly exited the vehicle and fled but were captured after officers pursued them.

Following a search, officers said they found a black high-powered assault rifle containing 18 unfired rounds of ammunition in the vehicle and a black pistol in the jacket of one of the suspects.