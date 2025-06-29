Two men arrested for illegal drugs in Inagua

INAGUA, BAHAMAS —- Police on the island of Inagua arrested two adult males on Saturday, 28th June, 2025, in connection with the seizure of a quantity of suspected dangerous drugs.

According to the preliminary report, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit and the Matthew Town Police Station executed a search warrant at a business shortly after 8:00 p.m. During the search, officers discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine. As a result, a 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.

The estimated weight of the seizure was 1 kilogram with an estimated street value of $20,000.00.