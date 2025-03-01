Watch ILTV Live
Two men arrested for gun possession

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officers in the capital have taken two (2) adult males, ages 34 and 23, into custody after discovering

two (2) firearms in their possession.

Preliminary reports revealed that on Saturday March 1, 2025, shortly after 11:00 a.m., acting on information, Mobile Division Officers went to the area of Mason’s Addition. While there, they stopped a black Honda vehicle and ordered both male occupants out of the vehicle, police said.

Authorities also noted that the vehicle and the males were searched and officers were able to confiscate two (2) firearms found in their possession.

The two men were taken into police custody and are assisting with the investigation.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

