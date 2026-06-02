Two men arrested at Abaco airport over undeclared cash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Abaco arrested two adult males on Monday, June 1, 2026, after they were found in possession of substantial amounts of undeclared cash while travelling through Leonard M. Thompson International Airport. According to police, shortly after 7 a.m., officers were alerted after airport security officers identified a large sum of cash during the screening of a checked bag belonging to a departing passenger. A search allegedly revealed $21,895 in mixed currency. Further enquiries led officers to search another passenger’s luggage, where an additional $9,514 in mixed currency was discovered. Both men were arrested and cautioned, and investigations continue.