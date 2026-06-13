Two men arrested after marijuana plants found during Pinder’s Point search

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men, ages 26 and 50, were arrested during a targeted operation conducted by officers assigned to Operation Trident on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Police said that shortly after 7:00 p.m., officers, assisted by the Canine Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a blue residence in Pinder’s Point. During a search of the home, officers discovered a glass jar containing a quantity of suspected marijuana.

A further search of the property’s exterior led to the discovery of four potted marijuana plants, measuring between four and seven feet in height, on the southern side of the residence.

The four plants have an estimated street value of $4,000, while the marijuana recovered from the glass jar weighed approximately 17 grams and carried an estimated street value of $85.

The investigation remains ongoing.