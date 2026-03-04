Two men arrested after firearm seized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Two 22-year-old men were arrested on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, following the seizure of a firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., officers from the Mobile Division were conducting routine patrols in the Robinson Road area when they observed the occupants of a vehicle acting suspiciously. Officers signalled the driver to stop, but he failed to comply, leading to a brief pursuit.

The pursuit ended on Pinedale Road, where the passenger exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. He was quickly apprehended. A search of the passenger led to the discovery of a firearm and ammunition. Both men were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Investigations continue.