Two men arrested after ammunition, firearm components seized



NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were arrested Wednesday night after police reportedly found ammunition and firearm components during a routine patrol in the East Street South area. Officers from the Southeastern Division said they stopped to inspect a business shortly after 10 p.m. and noticed two men acting suspiciously. A search of the individuals allegedly uncovered a quantity of ammunition along with firearm components. The suspects, aged 38 and 32, were taken into custody and are assisting police with their investigation.